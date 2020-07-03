Dalton Kellett's long wait for IndyCar debut finally ends with GMR Grand Prix

Dalton Kellett's long wait to make his IndyCar debut will finally come to an end on Saturday afternoon.The 26-year-old Kellett, a product of Stouffville, Ont., will be on the grid at the GMR Grand Prix at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The green flag marks the start of the race for the Honda Indy in Toronto on Sunday, July 8, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim