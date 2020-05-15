Canadian defender Doneil Henry settles into life and soccer in South Korea

The adventure was about to begin. The 27-year-old defender is in uncharted territory for a Canadian, playing for the Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the K League, one of the first league around the world to return to action during the pandemic. Canada defender Doneil Henry (15) sticks his tongue out as he dribbles the ball against Cuba defender Yosel Piedra (6) during second half of Concacaf Nations League play at BMO Field in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston