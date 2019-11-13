SUDBURY, Ont. - Alex Johnston scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the Sudbury Wolves 6-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League play.
Zack Trott supplied the winner for the Greyhounds (7-12-1) early in the second period. Tanner Dickinson, Tye Kartye and Jaromir Pytlik also scored for Sault Saint Marie.
Macauley Carson and Blake Murray scored for the Wolves (13-8-0).
Greyhounds goalie Bailey Brkin turned away 29 shots, while Mitchell Weeks made 27 saves for Sudbury.
Sault Ste. Marie went 0 for 2 on the power play and the Wolves were 1 for 5.
---
STING 5 FIREBIRDS 1
FLINT, Mich. — Kelton Hatcher scored twice as the Sarnia Sting (10-8-0) defeated the Flint Firebirds (12-6-0). Jordan Kooy made 50 saves for Sarnia and Anthony Popovich kicked out 30 shots for Flint.
