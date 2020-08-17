Cancelled season just the latest financial challenge for CFL

A CFL sideline official stands by as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts do battle in second half CFL action in Hamilton on September 1, 2003. The league has faced problems across the country, and even in the United States for a few years, in the past few decades. While things have stabilized in recent years, the CFL faces one of the biggest challenges of its history now that it has cancelled the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2003 the Toronto Argonauts and Tiger-Cats squared off in what is known as the 'Bankruptcy Bowl' because neither team had an owner. The Ticats are eventually bought by current owner Bob Young, while Howard Sokolowski and David Cynamon buy the Argos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn