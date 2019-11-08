Friday's Games

NHL

Tampa Bay 3 Buffalo 2

Detroit 4 Boston 2

Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 1

Edmonton 4 New Jersey 0

---

AHL

Charlotte 2 Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 4 Toronto 1

Laval 2 Cleveland 1

Syracuse 4 Belleville 3 (OT)

WB/Scranton 2 Utica 1

Binghamton 4 Rochester 3 (SO)

Hartford 2 Hershey 1

Manitoba 4 Rockford 0

Milwaukee 3 San Antonio 1

Tucson 3 Stockton 2 (SO)

San Diego 5 Bakersfield 3

---

NBA

Cleveland 113 Washington 100

Indiana 112 Detroit 106

Orlando 118 Memphis 86

Sacramento 121 Atlanta 109

Minnesota 125 Golden State 119 (OT)

Toronto 122 New Orleans 104

New York 106 Dallas 102

Denver 100 Philadelphia 97

Utah 103 Milwaukee 100

Brooklyn 119 Portland 115

L.A. Lakers 95 Miami 80

---

