LAVAL, Que. - Alex Belzile had a power-play goal and added an assist to lift the Laval Rocket to a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday in the American Hockey League.
Alexandre Alain and Xavier Ouellet also scored for Laval (13-9-3).
Markus Hannikainen had both goals for the Monsters (11-10-2), who have lost three straight.
Rocket goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves. Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 27 shots.
All five of the game's goals were scored on the power play. Laval was 3 for 7 with the man advantage while Cleveland was 2 for 5.
