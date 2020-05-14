Canucks' Demko says being off the ice during pandemic can be 'overwhelming'

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko makes a blocker save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Vancouver, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Demko doesn't have many complaints about his personal circumstance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holed up just outside San Diego, Calif., the Vancouver Canucks goalie has been enjoying the warm weather and doing home workouts — like most NHLers, it's his only option with arenas and team facilities closed — in an effort to stay in shape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck