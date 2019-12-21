Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Belleville Senators at Syracuse Crunch, 7 p.m.
Laval Rocket at Utica Comets, 7 p.m.
Binghamton Devils at Rochester Americans, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Springfield Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.
Providence Bruins at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids Griffins at Iowa Wild, 8 p.m.
Cleveland Monsters at Milwaukee Admirals, 8 p.m.
Texas Stars at Rockford Icehogs, 8 p.m.
Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers, 6 p.m.
---
NBA
Utah at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
---
NFL
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
---
