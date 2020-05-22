CP NewsAlert: Utah Jazz say Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan has died at 78 NewsAlert: Jazz say Hall of Fame coach Sloan has died May 22, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Jazz say Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan has died at 78.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesExploring the impact of past pandemicsOne dead, one injured after Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops, B.C.Mayor's tie violates 'dress code'Booze on the beach?How computer purchases zapped SD 67 financesThe Herald's Stay At Home ConcertEnergy minister zaps Penticton's plea for reliefTax exemptions redone after outcryConservation officer asks public to protect new bear familyGame on for Okanagan Hockey Group Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Jun 4 Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest 2020 Thu, Jun 4, 2020 Jun 5 Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest 2020 Fri, Jun 5, 2020 Jun 5 French conversation Fri, Jun 5, 2020 Jun 6 Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest 2020 Sat, Jun 6, 2020 Jun 12 Okanagan Super Sprints Fri, Jun 12, 2020 Jun 12 French conversation Fri, Jun 12, 2020 Jun 13 Okanagan Super Sprints Sat, Jun 13, 2020 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News Mosques find new ways to celebrate Eid during the COVID-19 pandemic Dominion Diamond proposes transaction to exit CCAA status, reopen Ekati mine Tories want Parliament declared 'essential service,' regular House sittings CAE foresees 'major disruptions' this quarter due to COVID-19 pandemic Low profits, few customers in post-pandemic recovery says B.C. business survey Feds will fund COVID-19 testing, tracing and data-sharing, Trudeau promises