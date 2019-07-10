Oleksiak, Masse leads strong Canadian women's swim team into world championship

Penny Oleksiak of Canada blasts off the start in the women's 100m freestyle final at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championship in Windsor, Ontario on Thursday December 8, 2016. Penny Oleksiak wants two things at the world swim championships.Speed, naturally, but the Toronto teenager also hopes to find elements in her races that require repair ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn