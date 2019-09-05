Canadian UFC fighter Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras looks to make mark in Abu Dhabi

Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras of Canada, celebrates her win over Ashlee Evans-Smith of the USA during their mixed martial arts bout at UFC 215 in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday September 9, 2017. Canadian bantamweight Moras felt at home in Abu Dhabi when she found a Cheesecake factory. Moras hopes to indulge in her favourite treat after a win over Georgia's Liana Jojua on the undercard of UFC 242 on Saturday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson