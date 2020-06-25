Former Raptors star Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) waves to the crowd as he leaves the court following an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, in Atlanta. Carter made his retirement official Thursday, June 25, 2020, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end. The announcement was largely a formality, since the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of this season that this would be his last in the NBA. His 22 seasons are the most in league history, and he became the first NBA player to appear in four different decades. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)