Toronto FC's Argentine winger Pablo Piatti sidelined by strained hamstring

CSKA's Ivan Oblyakov, left, and Espanyol's Pablo Piatti challenge for the ball during the Europa League group H soccer match between CSKA Moscow and Espanyol at CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Piatti, Toronto FC's new designated player, will miss the start of the MLS regular season with a strained hamstring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Pavel Golovkin