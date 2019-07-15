AP source: Simmons, 76ers agree to $170 million, 5-year deal

FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons speaks with members of the media at the team's NBA basketball training facility in Camden, N.J. A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension. The max deal is the latest big commitment by the team. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, July 15, 2019, because the contract is not official. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)