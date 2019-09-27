Friday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 33 Winnipeg 13
---
NHL Pre-season
New Jersey 2 Columbus 0
Toronto 4 Detroit 3 (SO)
Nashville 2 Carolina 1 (OT)
St. Louis 4 Washington 3
Los Angeles 3 Vegas 2
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 6 Kansas City 2 (7 innings)
Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 2
Baltimore 4 Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 14 Texas 7
Houston 4 L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 4 Oakland 3
National League
Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 5
N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 2
Colorado 11 Milwaukee 7
Philadelphia 5 Miami 4 (15 innings)
Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 2
Arizona 6 San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 9 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Washington 8 Cleveland 2
---
