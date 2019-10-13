MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - David Levin scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as the Sudbury Wolves completed a rally from two goals down to defeat the Mississauga Steelheads 4-2 on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.
Levin's goal was the third straight scored by Sudbury (6-3-0) after falling behind 2-0 early.
Jack Thompson, Isaak Phillips and Quinton Byfield also scored for the Wolves.
James Hardie and Cole Schwindt scored for the Steelheads (2-6-0).
Sudbury goaltender Mitchell Weeks kicked out 32 shots. Mississauga's Kai Edmonds made 38 saves.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2019.
