TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have exercised the fourth-year team option on the rookie-scale contract of OG Anunoby.
The forward is now signed through the 2020-21 season.
Picked 23rd overall by the Raptors out of Indiana in 2017, the six-foot-eight, 232-pound Anunoby is averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 20.1 minutes while shooting .351 (140-for-399) from three-point range in 141 career regular-season games.
Anunoby did not play in the playoffs last season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.