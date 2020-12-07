Edmonton Football Team GM Brock Sunderland receives contract extension

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Football Team has extended the contract of general manager and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland through the 2023 season.
The CFL team said Monday the extension was finalized earlier this year.
Edmonton is 31-27 the past three years under Sunderland, with two appearances in division finals.
Sunderland spent the previous four years as assistant GM for the Ottawa Redblacks, who qualified for two Grey Cups and won one during his time with the team.
Sunderland entered the CFL in 2004 in a scouting role with the Montreal Alouettes before beginning a six-year run in various scouting capacities with the NFL's New York Jets in 2007.
“I’m excited and honored to continue as the GM of this storied franchise,” Sunderland said in a statement. “Along with being fortunate to work with great people daily, I’m happy I get to stay in the city of Edmonton."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.