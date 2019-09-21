Saturday's Games

CFL

Montreal 38 Winnipeg 37

B.C. 40 Ottawa 7

---

NHL Pre-season

Columbus 3 Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 4 Colorado 3

New Jersey 4 N.Y. Islanders 3

Buffalo 5 Toronto 3

Washington 3 Carolina 2

Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 4 Ottawa 0

Florida 6 Dallas 0

Nashville 5 Tampa Bay 4 (OT)

Vegas 3 San Jose 1

Chicago 3 Boston 2 (OT)

Arizona 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)

Los Angeles 7 Vancouver 5

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 7 Toronto 2

Oakland 12 Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4 (11 innings)

L.A. Angels 8 Houston 4

Kansas City 12 Minnesota 5

Seattle 7 Baltimore 6 (13 innings)

National League

St. Louis 9 Chicago Cubs 8

Cincinnati 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8 San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 9 Cleveland 4

Washington 10 Miami 4 (10 innings)

Arizona 4 San Diego 2

Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

---

MLS

Atlanta 3 San Jose 1

Columbus 1 Vancouver 1

Chicago 0 Cincinnati 0 tie

Real Salt Lake 0 New England 0

Houston 2 Orlando City 1

Colorado 3 Sporting Kansas City 2

LA Galaxy 2 Montreal 1

Toronto FC 1 Los Angeles FC 1

---

Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NFL

Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

---

NHL Pre-season

Columbus at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Seattle (Gonzales 16-11) at Baltimore (Means 10-11), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 9-14) at Detroit (Boyd 8-11), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 4-8) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 19-6), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bauer 11-12), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-6), 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 12-8) at San Diego (Richards 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 10-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.

---

MLS

Minnesota at Portland, 3:55 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

---

