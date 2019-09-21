Saturday's Games
CFL
Montreal 38 Winnipeg 37
B.C. 40 Ottawa 7
---
NHL Pre-season
Columbus 3 Pittsburgh 1
Minnesota 4 Colorado 3
New Jersey 4 N.Y. Islanders 3
Buffalo 5 Toronto 3
Washington 3 Carolina 2
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Rangers 1
Montreal 4 Ottawa 0
Florida 6 Dallas 0
Nashville 5 Tampa Bay 4 (OT)
Vegas 3 San Jose 1
Chicago 3 Boston 2 (OT)
Arizona 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)
Los Angeles 7 Vancouver 5
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 7 Toronto 2
Oakland 12 Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4 (11 innings)
L.A. Angels 8 Houston 4
Kansas City 12 Minnesota 5
Seattle 7 Baltimore 6 (13 innings)
National League
St. Louis 9 Chicago Cubs 8
Cincinnati 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8 San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 9 Cleveland 4
Washington 10 Miami 4 (10 innings)
Arizona 4 San Diego 2
Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Philadelphia 9 Cleveland 4
---
MLS
Atlanta 3 San Jose 1
Columbus 1 Vancouver 1
Chicago 0 Cincinnati 0 tie
Real Salt Lake 0 New England 0
Houston 2 Orlando City 1
Colorado 3 Sporting Kansas City 2
LA Galaxy 2 Montreal 1
Toronto FC 1 Los Angeles FC 1
---
Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NFL
Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
---
NHL Pre-season
Columbus at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Seattle (Gonzales 16-11) at Baltimore (Means 10-11), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 9-14) at Detroit (Boyd 8-11), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 4-8) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 19-6), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.
National League
N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bauer 11-12), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-6), 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-8) at San Diego (Richards 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 10-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 4:10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.
---
MLS
Minnesota at Portland, 3:55 p.m.
New York City FC at FC Dallas, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
---
