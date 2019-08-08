New Impact midfielder Krkic says time was right for move from Europe to MLS

Stoke City's Bojan Krkic, left, and Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin in action during the English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. When you've played alongside Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry and Francesco Totti, anything else may feel like a step down. But that's not how Bojan Krkic sees his move to Major League Soccer. The Montreal Impact signed the 28-year-old attacking midfielder through the end of the 2020 season at the MLS summer trade deadline day on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Anthony Devlin/PA via AP