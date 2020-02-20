TORONTO - Star forward Christine Sinclair leads a list of nine Canadian internationals allocated to the NWSL in 2020.
The Canadians are joined by 23 Americans as allocated or federation players who have their salaries paid by the Canadian Soccer Association or U.S. Soccer Federation, respectively.
The Canadian allocated list is the same as last season with Houston's Allysha Chapman, Nichelle Prince and Sophie Schmidt, North Carolina's Stephanie Labbe, Orlando's Shelina Zadorsky, Portland's Sinclair, Sky Blue FC's Kailen Sheridan and Utah Royals' Diana Matheson and Desiree Scott.
The two newcomers on the 2020 list are Chicago Red Stars defender Tierna Davidson and Orlando Pride defender Ali Krieger.
The 2020 NWSL regular season kicks off April 18.
2020 NWSL Allocated Players List
Chicago Red Stars: Morgan Brian (U.S.), Tierna Davidson (U.S.), Julie Ertz (U.S.), Alyssa Naeher (U.S.), Casey Short (U.S.).
Houston Dash: Allysha Chapman (Canada), Nichelle Prince (Canada), Sophie Schmidt (Canada).
North Carolina Courage: Abby Dahlkemper (U.S.), Crystal Dunn (U.S.); Stephanie Labbe (Canada), Samantha Mewis (U.S.).
Orlando Pride: Ashlyn Harris (U.S.) Ali Krieger (U.S.), Alex Morgan (U.S.), Emily Sonnett (U.S.), Shelina Zadorsky (Canada).
Portland Thorns FC: Adrianna Franch (U.S.), Tobin Heath (U.S.), Lindsey Horan (U.S.), Christine Sinclair (Canada).
Reign FC: Allie Long (U.S.), Megan Rapinoe (U.S.).
Sky Blue FC: Carli Lloyd (U.S.), Mallory Pugh (U.S.), Kailen Sheridan (Canada).
Utah Royals FC: Diana Matheson (Canada), Kelley O'Hara (U.S.), Christen Press (U.S.), Becky Sauerbrunn (U.S.), Desiree Scott (Canada).
Washington Spirit: Rose Lavell (U.S.).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.