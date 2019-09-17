Tuesday's Games

NHL Pre-Season

Ottawa 3 Toronto 1

N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT)

Carolina 3 Tampa Bay 0

Columbus 4 Buffalo 1

Detroit 5 Chicago 3

Dallas 2 Minnesota 1 (OT)

Vegas 5 Colorado 0

Vancouver 4 Edmonton 2

Los Angeles(ss) 4 Arizona(ss) 1

Arizona(ss) 5 Los Angeles(ss) 0

Anaheim 4 San Jose 3

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 8 L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 7 Detroit 2

Oakland 2 Kansas City 1

Toronto 8 Baltimore 5

Houston 4 Texas 1

Minnesota 9 Chicago White Sox 8 (12 innings)

National League

Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1

Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 4

Washington 6 St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4 Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 6 Colorado 1

Miami 12 Arizona 6

Interleague

Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 7 Boston 5 (15 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 7 Tampa Bay 5

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Pre-season

Florida vs. Montreal at Bathurst, N.B., 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 1-5) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Allard 4-0) at Houston (Cole 17-5), 8:10 p.m.

National League

Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-13) at Arizona (Leake 11-11), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 8:05 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacin 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.