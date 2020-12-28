Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, who died Saturday at 81, had brief stint with Jays in 1987

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Phil Niekro delivers to home plate in this 1987 handout photo. Ernie Whitt remembers the excitement about getting a chance to catch for Phil Niekro during the knuckleballer's brief run with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1987. "He'd had such a long career and you just knew he was going to be a Hall of Famer," Whitt said. "Just to have the opportunity to catch him, I was excited about it. I was thrilled." Niekro, who died Saturday at age 81, lasted just two-thirds of an inning in what would be his third and final appearance with Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toronto Blue Jays