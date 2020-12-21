Burns accepts Scotties invite; reigning champs Homan and Epping to represent Ontario

Krysta Burns was achingly close to making her Scotties Tournament of Hearts debut last season. An unusual series of developments has cleared the way for her to represent Northern Ontario at the event after all.
Burns has accepted an invite from the Northern Ontario Curling Association to compete at the 2021 national playdowns this February in Calgary.
"I think all of us were completely shocked," Burns said. "We had never even really considered it as a possibility. So when it came through, we were just like, 'OK, let's pinch ourselves here.'"
After cancelling its annual playdowns, the NOCA said it would turn to last season's results to determine invitees. Reigning provincial champions Team Krista McCarville chose to decline, citing travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and work commitments.
Burns, who dropped a 6-5 decision to McCarville in the 2020 provincial final, was next in line as the finalist. Team Brad Jacobs, the reigning Northern Ontario men's champion, accepted the invite to play at the Brier.
Northern Ontario's model is one that other provinces and territories have already started to follow.
On Monday, the Ontario Curling Association announced the cancellation of its provincial championships through April. It will also turn to its 2020 winners for the nationals, so Team Rachel Homan will represent Ontario at the Scotties and Team John Epping will wear provincial colours at the Tim Hortons Brier.
Teams will compete in a bubble setting at Markin MacPhail Centre. The Scotties, expected to begin around Feb. 19, will be the first of six competitions to be held in a hub on the grounds of Canada Olympic Park.
Burns finished third at the 2017 Canadian U21 junior championship. She also won a U Sports title with Laurentian University that year.
"Being there and getting to represent where you're from, it makes the whole opportunity mean a lot more," Burns told The Canadian Press from Sudbury, Ont. "I know it's going to be something we're never going to forget."
Her team includes lead Amanda Gates, second Sara Guy and third Megan Smith. Gates has played at the Scotties on three occasions, most recently in 2018 with Team Tracy Fleury.
The 16-team fields at the Scotties and Tim Hortons Brier are primarily filled with winners from provincial and territorial playdowns that are traditionally held in January and February. Many of those events remain on the calendar but they appear to be on uncertain ground due to the pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.
