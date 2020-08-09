Second phase of NHL draft lottery set for Monday

Deputy Commissioner of the NHL Bill Daly prepares to announce the top pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft during the NHL Draft Lottery in Toronto on April 12, 2011. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly held a blue card as the draft lottery approached its crucial moment in late June."The No. 1 overall selection," Daly began before flipping it over to reveal the league's logo, "belongs to a team yet to be determined." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese