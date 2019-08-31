Saturday's Games

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Oakland 3 (11 innings)

Toronto 6 Houston 4

Tampa Bay 9 Cleveland 6

Detroit 10 Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7 Baltimore 5

Texas 3 Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 10 Boston 4

National League

Milwaukee 2 Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 6 Philadelphia 3

San Diego 4 San Francisco 1

Washington 7 Miami 0

St. Louis 10 Cincinnati 6 (1st game)

St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 2 (2nd game)

Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 5

Pittsburgh 11 Colorado 4

Interleague

Atlanta 11 Chicago White Sox 5

---

MLS

Colorado 2 New York 0

Chicago 1 Columbus 1

D.C. United 3 Montreal 0

Toronto FC 1 New England 1

Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 1

FC Dallas 3 Cincinnati 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 Houston 0

New York City FC 3 Vancouver 1

Portland 1 Real Salt Lake 0

San Jose 3 Orlando City 0

---

