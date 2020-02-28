Toronto FC looks to build on surge shown in second half of 2019 MLS season

LA Galaxy's Emmanuel Boateng, left, defends against Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, centre, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Thursday, July 4, 2019. Continuity and consistency are the buzzwords in 2020 for Toronto FC, which is looking to build on a second-half surge last season that carried the club to the MLS Cup final for the third time in four years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, /Ringo H.W. Chiu