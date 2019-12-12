Thursday's Games

NFL

Baltimore 42 N.Y. Jets 21

---

NHL

Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2

Buffalo 4 Nashville 3

N.Y. Islanders 3 Florida 1

Pittsburgh 1 Columbus 0 (OT)

Detroit 5 Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4 Vegas 2

Minnesota 6 Edmonton 5

Calgary 4 Toronto 2

Chicago 5 Arizona 2

Los Angeles 2 Anaheim 1

Vancouver 1 Carolina 0 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 6 San Jose 3

---

NBA

Philadelphia 115 Boston 109

Cleveland 117 San Antonio 109

Dallas 122 Detroit 111

Denver 114 Portland 99

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

---

AHL

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.