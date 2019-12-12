Thursday's Games
NFL
Baltimore 42 N.Y. Jets 21
---
NHL
Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2
Buffalo 4 Nashville 3
N.Y. Islanders 3 Florida 1
Pittsburgh 1 Columbus 0 (OT)
Detroit 5 Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4 Vegas 2
Minnesota 6 Edmonton 5
Calgary 4 Toronto 2
Chicago 5 Arizona 2
Los Angeles 2 Anaheim 1
Vancouver 1 Carolina 0 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 6 San Jose 3
---
NBA
Philadelphia 115 Boston 109
Cleveland 117 San Antonio 109
Dallas 122 Detroit 111
Denver 114 Portland 99
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
---
AHL
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
---
