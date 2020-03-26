Crosby, Ovechkin fine if NHL goes directly into the playoffs post-COVID

Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby smiles in the face-off circle while playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, P.K. Subban and Claude Giroux are among eight NHLers from Metropolitan Division teams scheduled to speak with reporters via video conference Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette