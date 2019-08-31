Friday's Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 0

Oakland 8 N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7 Toronto 4

Minnesota 13 Detroit 5

Texas 6 Seattle 3

Baltimore 14 Kansas City 2

Boston 7 L.A. Angels 6 (15)

National League

Chicago Cubs 7 Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 11 Philadelphia 5

Washington 7 Miami 6

Atlanta 10 Chicago White Sox 7

Pittsburgh 9 Colorado 4

Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco 8 San Diego 3

Cincinnati at St. Louis (postponed)

Interleague

