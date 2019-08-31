Friday's Games
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 0
Oakland 8 N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 7 Toronto 4
Minnesota 13 Detroit 5
Texas 6 Seattle 3
Baltimore 14 Kansas City 2
Boston 7 L.A. Angels 6 (15)
National League
Chicago Cubs 7 Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 11 Philadelphia 5
Washington 7 Miami 6
Atlanta 10 Chicago White Sox 7
Pittsburgh 9 Colorado 4
Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
San Francisco 8 San Diego 3
Cincinnati at St. Louis (postponed)
Interleague
