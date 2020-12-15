Canadian junior team defenceman Thomas Harley an Edmonton "bubble" veteran

Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) comes onto the ice in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Dallas, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Thomas Harley has hockey "bubble" know-how. When the Canadian team arrived in Edmonton for the world junior hockey championship, the 19-year-old defenceman's insider knowledge on setting up his video game console in his hotel room was in demand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tony Gutierrez