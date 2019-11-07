Canadian women's soccer team heads to Texas to open Olympic qualifying

Canada head coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller gives directions to the players during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Canada and New Zealand in Grenoble, France, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Canada will be in a group with fellow 2019 World Cup participant Jamaica, Mexico and St. Kitts and Nevis at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Francisco Seco