Ionescu headlines AP All-America women's basketball team

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, Connecticut's Megan Walker (3) shoots over Virginia's Dominique Toussaint during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Hartford, Conn. Walker was selected to The Associated Press women's All-America first team, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Walker, who declared she was entering the WNBA draft and not returning for her senior season, averaged 19.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 47.7% from the field. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)