'No human is limited': Kipchoge runs sub-2 hour marathon

Thousands of Kenyans come out into the streets to celebrate Eliud Kipchoge's sub-2 hour marathon time, in the Rift Valley town of Eldoret where he lives and trains, in Kenya Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Eliud Kipchoge sent shockwaves through the world of sport by becoming the first athlete to break the two-hour barrier for a marathon, at an event set up for the attempt in Austria, although it will not count as a world record. (AP Photo)