Canada's Gillian Robertson loses in first round of UFC bout in Boston

BOSTON - Maycee (The Future) Barber stopped Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson in the first round on a televised UFC card Friday night.
After absorbing some effective strikes from the unbeaten American, Robertson (7-4-0) tried to take the fight to the ground. The two ended up in a clinch on the fence. Barber began to take control with strikes, chasing Robertson around the fence while battering her with punches and elbows.
Referee Gary Forman stepped in at 3:04 of the first round.
"Give it up for Gillian, she did amazing," said Barber.
The main event of the TD Garden card saw former middleweight champion Chris Weidman move up to light-heavyweight to face unbeaten 205-pound contender Dominick Reyes.
The 21-year-old Barber (8-0-0) is ranked 12th among UFC 125-pound contenders. She has won all three of her UFC bouts to date. Robertson, who is 4-2-0 in the UFC, was ranked 15th.
Robertson, a 24-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who trains at American Top Team in Florida, was coming off an impressive second-round TKO over Brazilian grappler Sarah Frota at UFC 240 in July in Edmonton.
Earlier, Canadian heavyweight Tanner Boser (17-5-1) won a unanimous decision over six-foot-seven American Daniel Spitz (6-3-0).
Boser, a native of Bonnyville, Alta., who now calls Edmonton home, was slated to make his UFC debut at UFC 240. But the bout was cancelled on the eve of the card.
"This feeling was nothing new to me, but it was big to my friends and family and to my hometown where I'm from so I'm proud to represent them in that capacity," Boser said. "That's the fight I was expecting, it's how I fight.
"I know people boo and don't like it, but unless they want to pay my rent, I'm getting my win bonus, I don't care."
