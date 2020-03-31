The Professional Darts Players Association is offering financial support for players affected by suspension of play due to COVID-19.
The help includes up to 1,000 pounds ($1,770) for any of the 128 Professional Darts Corporation Tour card-holders "in real need of immediate financial assistance." The money does not have to repaid.
Players who need more financial support can apply for assistance in the form of an advance against future prize money.
"As always, our members' health and well-being is our utmost priority, the association said in a statement. "Additionally, the financial impact on our members due to the pandemic is something which we and the PDC continue to monitor daily."
The lone Canadian currently on the PDC Tour is Jeff (The Silencer) Smith of Hampton, N.B.
Prize money on the PDC circuit last year totalled 14 million pounds ($24.8 million) with 500,000 pounds ($883,990) of that going to the winner of the showcase PDC World Darts Championship.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020.