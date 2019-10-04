Friday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 42 Edmonton 12
---
NHL
Philadelphia 4 Chicago 3
Washington 2 N.Y. Islanders 1
Toronto 4 Columbus 1
Winnipeg 5 New Jersey 4 (SO)
Vegas 5 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Rochester 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)
Cleveland 3 Laval 2
Iowa 3 Rockford 2
San Antonio 2 Manitoba 1
Tucson 2 Texas 0
Stockton 5 Colorado 2
Bakersfield 2 San Diego 1
Ontario 5 San Jose 0
---
MLB Post-season
American League Division Series
Houston 6 Tampa Bay 2
(Astros lead best-of-five series 1-0)
N.Y. Yankees 10 Minnesota 4
(Yankees lead best-of-five series 1-0)
National League Division Series
Atlanta 3 St. Louis 0
(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)
Washington 4 L.A. Dodgers 2
(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.