CHARLOTTETOWN - The Mount Royal Cougars made a winning debut at the U Sports women's hockey championship.
In the Calgary school's first appearance at the event, the No. 7 seeds upset the No. 2 University of Toronto Varsity Blues 2-1 in overtime in the first quarterfinal on Thursday.
Tatum Amy scored the winner 1:32 into overtime.
Camryn Amundson also scored for the Cougars, while Mathilde De Serres replied for the Varsity Blues.
The Cougars will face the winner of the Thursday evening quarterfinal between the No. 3 St. Francis Xavier X-Women and No. 6 Montreal Carabins in semifinal play on Saturday.
The No. 1 Alberta Pandas face the No. 8 PEI Panthers and the No. 4 McGill Martlets meet the No. 5 York Lions in quarterfinals Thursday.
The final is Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.