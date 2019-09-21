GUINGAMP, France - Lyon defeated Paris Saint-Germain 4-3 in a penalty shootout Saturday to win the first-ever Trophee des Championnes.
Amel Majri put Lyon in front in the 13th minute at the Stade de Roudourou. Nadia Nadim equalized for PSG in the 43rd minute.
A pair of Canadians came off the Paris Saint-German bench in the second half — forward Jordyn Huitema in the 60th minute and midfielder Ashley Lawrence in the 83rd.
Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan was on the Lyon bench.
The Trophee des Championnes pits the French women's league winner against the Coupe de France winner. Lyon won both last season but PSG got the invitation as league runner-up.
The game was refereed by Canadian Marie Soleil Beaudoin.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.
