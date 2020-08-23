CP NewsAlert: Takuma Sato has won the Indianapolis 500 NewsAlert: Takuma Sato has won the Indianapolis 500 Aug 23, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save INDIANAPOLIS - Takuma Sato has won the 2020 Indianapolis 500.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles3,700 properties in Penticton now under alert300 properties evacuated by fire near PentictonUPDATE: Fire fight focused on evac zoneWinds whipping up fears on fire linesFire above Eastside RoadWell-prepared Penticton dodges wind-fuelled fire threatFire guards could be 'challenged' by forecast windsHeavy winds forecast to fan wildfireOfficials mum on report of home lost to fireICU patients moved from PRH as fire precaution Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Sep 4 French conversation Fri, Sep 4, 2020 Sep 5 Falun Gong Meditation Class Sat, Sep 5, 2020 Sep 6 Summerland Sunday Farmers & Crafters Market Sun, Sep 6, 2020 Sep 11 French conversation Fri, Sep 11, 2020 Sep 12 Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, 20th Anniversary! Sat, Sep 12, 2020 Sep 12 Falun Gong Meditation Class Sat, Sep 12, 2020 Sep 13 Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, 20th Anniversary! Sun, Sep 13, 2020 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News Sato wins 2nd Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track Bayern beats Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to win 6th European Cup Compensation talks for victims of downed jetliner to start in October: Iran CP NewsAlert: Takuma Sato has won the Indianapolis 500 Foreign minister to tour Beirut aid efforts on first overseas trip since COVID Fleming wins big league debut, Rays beat Blue Jays 5-4