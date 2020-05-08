Capitals cut ties with Leipsic after disparaging comments

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2020, file photo, Washington Capitals' Brendan Leipsic (28) prepares for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C. The Washington Capitals have placed Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract after he made disparaging comments about women and teammates in a private social media chat. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)