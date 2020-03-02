Canadian alpine skier Dustin Cook to race one more time before retirement

Dustin Cook, of Canada, skis down the course during the men's World Cup Super G ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., on November 25, 2018. Canadian alpine skier Dustin Cook says he's retiring at the end of this season. After 12 years on the national team, the 31-year-old from Ottawa intends to make Sunday's super giant slalom in Kvitfjell, Norway, his swan song. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn