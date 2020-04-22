NHL GMs to monitor NFL's remote draft: 'It's going to be really interesting'

Calgary Flames General Manager Brad Treliving announces the resignation of head coach Bill Peters at a press conference in Calgary on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Treliving will be paying close attention to the NFL draft. And not because he's curious to see if Joe Burrow does indeed go No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals or where fellow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa winds up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal