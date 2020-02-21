BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Justin Bailey scored two goal and set up another to lead the Utica Comets to a 6-3 win over the Belleville Senators on Friday in the American Hockey League.
Sven Baertschi had a goal and two assists for Utica (29-20-5) and Kole Lind, Seamus Malone and Carter Camper also scored.
Joseph LaBate, Darren Archibald and Rudolfs Balcers scored for the Senators (36-16-5).
Comets goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 30 shots. Belleville's Joey Daccord made 24 saves.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.