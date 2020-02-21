BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Justin Bailey scored two goal and set up another to lead the Utica Comets to a 6-3 win over the Belleville Senators on Friday in the American Hockey League.

Sven Baertschi had a goal and two assists for Utica (29-20-5) and Kole Lind, Seamus Malone and Carter Camper also scored.

Joseph LaBate, Darren Archibald and Rudolfs Balcers scored for the Senators (36-16-5).

Comets goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 30 shots. Belleville's Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.