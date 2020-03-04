Canadian international winger Ben Fisk first player to join Atletico Ottawa

Canada's Ben Fisk (7) tries to get the ball past Panama keeper Jaime de Gracia (1) while being chased by Panama's Fidel Escobar (6) during 2015 Pan Am Games first half men's soccer action in Hamilton, Ont. on Thursday, July 16, 2015. Atletico Ottawa has made Canadian international winger Ben Fisk its first signing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power