MLS is Back Tournament winner to collect at least US$300,000 in prize money

The MLS is Back Tournament winner earns $300,000 and a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League. The Seattle Sounders celebrate their win over the Toronto FC following the MLS Cup soccer final in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. As 2019 MLS Cup champion, the Seattle Sounders won $275,000 while runner-up Toronto earned $80,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward