Ottawa to host fanless Skate Canada International Grand Prix, Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Ice dance gold medalists, Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier perform during the closing gala at Skate Canada International in Kelowna, B.C. on October 27, 2019. Nam Nguyen and ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier headline the field for Skate Canada International that will be held with no fans due to COVID-19. The Grand Prix event will be held in Ottawa, Oct. 30-Nov. 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson