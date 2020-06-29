MMA fighter Rory (Red King) MacDonald turns film-maker with digital series

Rory (Red King) MacDonald takes part in an open workout at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Thursday, June 16, 2016 in Ottawa. While the Professional Fighters League is on hiatus due to COVID-19, Canadian MMA fighter MacDonald is still hard at work. The 30-year-old welterweight offers a look at his life in "Red King Rundown," a six-part digital series that starts Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang