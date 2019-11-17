Powell joins Brooks in wanting to represent Canada at Olympic qualifier

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston on November 11, 2019. Dwight Powell is ready to play for Canada on home soil. The Dallas Mavericks forward indicated on Saturday that he would play for Canada when Victoria hosts an Olympic qualifying tournament in June. Canada missed out on qualifying in China in September in part because only two NBAers -- Sacramento's Cory Joseph and Orlando's Khem Birch -- suited up for the national team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa