France dominates play in 1-0 win over Canadian women at Tournoi de France

Canada's Christine Sinclair warms up before a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match against Jamaica, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Eighth-ranked Canada takes on No. 4 France in the inaugural Tournoi de France. For the Canadian women, the tournament is a chance to test themselves against top-10 opposition in the leadup to the Tokyo Olympics, with games against the third-ranked Netherlands and No. 9 Brazil to follow in Calais. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Delcia Lopez